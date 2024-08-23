 Stree 2 box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film makes ₹305 crore in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Stree 2 box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film makes 305 crore in India

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Aug 23, 2024 09:09 PM IST

Stree 2 box office collection day 9: The horror-comedy film Stree 2 is doing good business at the box office since its release on Independence Day.

Stree 2 box office collection day 9: Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy film Stree 2 has been doing well at the box office since its release on Independence Day. According to Sacnilk.com, the film starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi made an estimated amount of 305.14 crore at the box office. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 8: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy about to cross 300 cr in India)

Stree 2 box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.
Stree 2 box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office collection

The website reports that Stree 2 made 8.5 crore net the day before release during its paid premiers. It collected 51.8 crore on Thursday, opening to massive numbers. On its first Friday, it made 31.4 crore, and 43.85 crore on Saturday.

The film peaked on Sunday, raking in 55.9 crore. Stree 2 brought in 38.1 crore on Monday despite being a weekday, making 25.8 crore and 19 crore on Tuesday and Wednesday. The collections dipped further a week after its release, with the film making 16.8 crore net on Thursday, taking its first week collections to 291.65 crore.

On Friday, Stree 2 is estimated to have made 13.49 crore, taking its total 9-day collection in India to 305.14 crore net approximately. The film has successfully surpassed the 300 crore mark in about a week.

Writer talks about Sarkata

Stree 2 tells the story of the people of Chanderi being terrorised by an evil entity called Sarkata. They use Stree's help to bring him to task. Talking to PTI, writer Niren Bhatt discussed the nuances of the film's antagonist.

He said, “Some people complain that there is a lot of humour but less horror or vice versa but these are not horror films where actual ghosts are haunting people. All our ghosts are fallacies of our society. Sarkata is the most warped form of patriarchy.”

Niren added, “Stree is the symbol of matriarchy, she is not a witch. Bhediya is the protector of the forests. We have designed these characters in a certain way. We are not talking about hocus pocus or spirits out of the blue.”

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Stree 2 box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film makes 305 crore in India
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
