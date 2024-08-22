Stree 2 box office collection day 8: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy makes shy of 300 crore in India

Stree 2 box office collection day 8: Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy film Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles released in theatres on Independence Day. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected approximately ₹290.85 crore net in its eight-day run in India. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 7: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film soon to enter ₹300 crore club in India) Stree 2 box office collection day 8: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office collection

The website reports that Stree 2 made ₹8.5 crore net during the paid premieres it held a day before release. It had a good opening, collecting ₹51.8 crore on Thursday. On its first Friday, the film made ₹31.4 crore, making ₹43.85 crore on Saturday. The film peaked on Sunday, bringing in ₹55.9 crore at the box office. Despite being a weekday, it brought in ₹38.1 crore on Monday, making ₹25.8 crore and ₹19 crore on Tuesday and Wednesday. The collections dipped further a week after its release, with the film making an estimated ₹16 crore net on Thursday, taking its total collection to ₹290.85 crore approximately.

Aparshakti Khurana on Stree 2

Talking to PTI, Aparshakti said he looks forward to Stree 3 and claims it would be ‘extremely amazing if that happens’. “The way we went into Stree 2 was exactly the way we went into the first film. And the result is for everyone to see. There is this love and respect for each other. That friendship is there on and off the camera,” he added. The actor’s character Bittu sings Soft Chitty in the film, a hilarious spin on the popular lullaby Soft Kitty from Big Bang Theory. “I laughed so hard that my stomach started to hurt. Performing that scene was equally fun. And, when I watched it on screen, I laughed even more,” he said.

Stree 2 sees Chanderi haunted by an evil entity called Sarkata. The people of the village must take the help of Stree to bring him to task.