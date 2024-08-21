Stree 2 box office collection day 7: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film inches close to 300 crore in India

Box office update

As per the portal, on day 7, the film earned ₹16.5 crore in India, taking up the total to ₹271.85 crore. The film was released along with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on Independence Day (August 15).

In India, the film registered a business of ₹51.8 crore on the opening day. On day two, the box office collection was ₹31.4 crore. On day 3, it was ₹43.85 crore, and day 4 saw business of ₹55.9 crore. On day 5, the film minted ₹38.1 crore and day 6 raked in ₹25.8 crore.

Stree 2 had an overall 26.25 percent Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

Talking about the success of the film, Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas at BookMyShow, said, “Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated sequel, Stree 2, has taken the nation by storm, emerging as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2024”.

“In just under a week, this horror-comedy sensation has shattered records, racking up an astounding 6 million tickets sold on BookMyShow and igniting a cinematic revolution. As the fifth gem in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Stree 2 has captivated audiences across India, with immense buzz from cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru and Lucknow,” he shared, adding, “The sequel's phenomenal reception and irresistible appeal signal a blockbuster year ahead for the film industry."

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It stars Rajkummar, Shraddha, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. A direct sequel to Stree, the new film follows Rajkummar's Vicky and his friends along with the nameless mystery woman, played by Shraddha Kapoor, face off against a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, called Sarkata.

Stree 2 is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror comedy universe that also includes titles like Bhediya and Munjya. Interestingly, the film is also being hailed for Akshay Kumar's special appearance. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film.