John Abraham is all smiles at Vedaa success bash, wife Priya Runchal shares new pics

John Abraham is basking in the positive response to his latest release Vedaa, which hit theatres on August 15. The entire team of the film also celebrated at the success party a few days ago. Now, John's wife Priya Runchal has shared a bunch of inside pictures from the party, which saw the team smiling and posing together. Vedaa released in theatres on August 15. (Also read: Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film earns a little more than John Abraham's Vedaa) John Abraham, Priya Runchal and Nikkhil Advani in the new picture.

Priya's Instagram post

In the first picture, John was seen sitting beside Priya and director Nikkhil Advani. John smiled for the camera, looking dapper in a black shirt and blue jeans. Priya opted for a white outfit for the occasion. In another picture, both John and Priya were joined by friends. In the caption, Priya simply wrote: “(hug emoticon) good people vibes.”

About Vedaa

Vedaa is facing stiff competition at the box office from other big releases during the Independence Day weekend such as Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, and Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Vedaa collected roughly ₹2.4 crore on day 3. At the end of three days, Vedaa has minted ₹ 10.55 crore at the box office in India.

Vedaa revolves around a titular young girl played by Sharvari and her fight against oppression. John helps her train to become a boxer in the film, and seek social justice against tyrants. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Vedaa decides she will approach the courts for her justice. Sharvari as the titular character understands the assignment. The gradual confidence her character gains comes a full circle in the climax, where she gets to do a lot of action."