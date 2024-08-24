John Abraham reacts to box office concerns of Vedaa: ‘Agar unko mudda face karna hota…’

John Abraham is not bothered by the box office pressure on his latest release Vedaa. The film is facing a stiff competition at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy Khel Khel Mein. In an new interview with Radio City, John talked about the box office performance of Vedaa and defended the film. (Also read: Stree 2 worldwide box office collection day 9: Rajkummar Rao film refuses to slow down, to enter ₹500 crore club soon) Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham in a still from Vedaa.

What John said

Talking about the box office performance of Vedaa, John said: “I think it is a brave film to do, very brave. Aur mai honestly keh raha hoon, success aur failure se jyada jo aap film me message de rahe ho, jo aap mudda utha rahe ho film mein, I think that’s very important. We’ve told it in an entertaining way, lekin mudda toh mudda hi hai. Agar mudda bhaari hai, aur logon ko kuch bhaari dekhna pasand nahi hai toh wo unka choice hai aur main usko bohot respect karta hoon. Agar unko mudda face karna hota hai, they need to face it (In my honest opinion, the message of a film matters more than its failure or success. Although we’ve told it in an entertaining way, the message remains the same. The message could be a tough pill to swallow for some people, and I respect that).”

More details

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the action film also stars Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia. It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon. Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.

The Hindustan Times review of Vedaa states, “Nikkhil Advani has clearly come a long way from the sappy romance he directed in Kal Ho Naa Ho, to now Vedaa. The sensitivity of the subject at hand is revealed via just the disclaimer shown in the beginning of the film.”