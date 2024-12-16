Nicole Kidman reveals her mother's ‘final words’ to her, ‘I didn't know…’

Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her mother's “final words” to her. Back in September, the Hollywood veteran cut short her Venice Film Festival appearance after learning of her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman's death. She was 84 at the time. On Sunday, the Big Little Lies alum recounted her last conversation with her mother during a CBS morning interview. Nicole Kidman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Nicole Kidman reveals her mother's last words to her

“The final words my mama said, which I didn’t know were gonna be the final words … I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her,” Kidman recalled on CBS Sunday Morning. “And she was like, ‘Maybe wait a minute because I think you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nicky,'” she said of Janelle.

The Babygirl star further revealed that her mother's advice changed her perspective on life. It made her realise how often women neglect themselves. “So, I’m doing that more. And I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves,” Kidman said.

Kidman, 57, went on to say that as a mother of four, she would apply Janelle's advice to her own life. “Obviously, I’m an older mother, so I want to be around for a long time for my girls,” the Eyes Wide Shut actress said, referring to her teen daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, whom she shares with her husband Keith Urban.

The Perfect Couple star is also a mother to daughter Isabella, 31, and son Connor, 29, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. “They’re amazing girls, and I’m lucky to have them. So taking care of myself means so that I can take care of them,” Kidman added.