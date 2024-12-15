Chris Rock says ‘no one would care’ about Brian Thompson's murder suspect Luigi Mangione if he looked like Jonah Hill

Chris Rock made a brutal joke about UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder suspect, Luigi Mangio, on the latest Saturday Night Live episode. In his scathing monologue, the comedian quipped that “no one would care” about the 26-year-old accused if he looked like actor Jonah Hill. Chris Rock jokes about UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione

Chris Rock jokes about Luigi Mangione in scathing SNL monologue

“We got Luigi … you know. And that’s good. I really feel sorry for the family. I mean, everybody is fixated on how good this guy looks,” the 59-year-old said on Saturday. “If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care. They’d already given him the chair already. He’d be dead, OK?” Rock added.

The Grown Ups star continued, “But he actually killed a man — a man with a family, a man with kids. I have condolences. I have real condolences for the healthcare CEO. This is a real person, you know? But you also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.’” “I mean, you’ve seen The Wire, right?” Rock quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rock took shots at Joe Biden for his controversial pardon of son Hunter. “There’s a lot going on in the news, my God, it’s so crazy out there,” he said before pointing out, “The big story this week. Joe Biden pardoned his son.”

Rock went on to say, “I gotta hand it to Joe, he don’t move as fast as he used to, he don’t talk as fast as he used to,” “Only an animal would not pardon your son. Every parent in the world would pardon their son, except the parents of the Menendez Brothers,” he added.