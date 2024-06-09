 Kangana Ranaut's old post defending Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces; internet reacts: 'Hypocrisy ki seema...' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut's old post defending Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces; internet reacts: 'Hypocrisy ki seema...'

BySanya
Jun 09, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut's post in support of Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 resurfaced after she slammed those defending CISF constable who slapped her.

Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke at the expense of his estranged wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Kangana Ranaut had come out in support of Will's act. Now, days after the newly-elected MP was allegedly slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at Chandigarh airport, Kangana's old post is grabbing attention on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Soni Razdan, Zoya Akhtar react to post condemning Kangana Ranaut slap incident

Kangana Ranaut had come out in support of Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock on Oscars 2022 stage over a joke. (File Photos)
Kangana Ranaut had come out in support of Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock on Oscars 2022 stage over a joke. (File Photos)

What Kangana had said

In 2022, after Will’s action – for which he later apologised to The Academy – left people divided, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to defend the actor for slapping Chris, who was the Oscars presenter that year. Kangana had shared a picture of Will smacking Chris, and said that she would have also taken the same step if she was in Will’s place.

She wrote, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did… bada*** move...”

Why has the post resurfaced?

On Saturday, Kangana shared her views on the recent slap incident, slamming those who 'are ok with' what happened to her. Taking to X, the BJP leader and actor had a message for those who defended the CISF constable.

Kangana tweeted, “Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land.”

She added, "Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself.”

Kangana Ranaut's old post defending Will Smith's slap resurfaces
byu/whitefire35 inChandigarh

Reactions to the statement

Reacting to her tweet, an X user wrote, "As per Kangana Ranaut, Will Smith can hit someone for making a joke on his wife but another woman can’t hit her for calling her mother “ 100 mein baithne wali (someone worth 100)' and asking to behead her farmer father?? Hypocrisy ki seema (There should be a limit to hypocrisy) guys..."

Many on Reddit also reacted to Kangana's old post. One wrote, "Perfect. Shows her hypocrisy and victim mentality when actually she is at fault!" Another said, "Arey bhai, hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai (There should be a limit to hypocrisy)." One also said, "But a celebrity is not supposed to say things like this. Just because she is poor, the action was taken against her (CISF constable); what about action against her (Kangana)?"

More about the slap episode

The slap incident occurred on June 6, when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kangana was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi. An FIR has been lodged against the constable. 

On the day of the incident, another video was widely shared, wherein the constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which have now been repealed. She was heard saying in Hindi, “Kangana had given a statement that women farmers were sitting at the farmers' protest for 100 each. My mother was also sitting there when she gave this statement. I could not tolerate the insult of my mother.”

