Video of Chris Rock roasting Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Oscars 2016 resurfaces; fans say, 'there's history'

At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor. But that was not the highlight of the night for the actor, sadly. Minutes before that, he had walked up to the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about Will's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident has since gone viral. But this isn't the first time Chris has made fun of Jada at the Oscars. The comedian had roasted the actor's efforts to boycott the award ceremony back in 2016 as part of his hosting duties at the event. A video of Chris' roast of Jada and Will has resurfaced after the recent slap incident. Also read: Academy reacts to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock during Oscars ceremony

Chris was the host of the 88th Academy Awards, held on February 28, 2016. Prior to the ceremony, Jada had made a video announcing she was boycotting the 2016 Oscars as 'no persons of colour were nominated' in any of the major acting categories. This included husband Will being snubbed despite his critically-acclaimed performance in Concussion the previous year.

A video of part of Chris' opening monologue is being shared on social media on Monday. It shows him addressing Jada's boycott video. Podcaster Jason Calacanis shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Ok, there’s some history here with Chris Rock and Will Smith and Jada. In the video, Chris is seen saying, "Jada said she's not coming. I was like, 'Isn't she on a TV show?' Jada's gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited!"

Ok, there?s some history here with chris rock and will smith and jada pic.twitter.com/RIl54DmH9h — @jason calacanis (@Jason) March 28, 2022

The comedian further goes on to roast Will as well. Referencing Will's 1999 box office flop Wild Wild West, he says, "It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated. You're right. It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West!"

At the time, Jada had addressed Chris' jokes with nonchalance. As per a report in ET Online, she had said, "Hey look, it comes with the territory, we gotta keep it moving. We got a lot of stuff we gotta handle, a lot of stuff going on in our world right now. We gotta keep it moving."

Chris' joke at the 2022 Oscar ceremony was in reference to Jada's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it didn't go down well with Will.

Will later apologised for his actions during his Best Actor acceptance speech. "I'm gonna apologise to the Academy. I'm gonna apologise to my fellow nominees...art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," he had said, after winning the award for King Richard. Meanwhile, as per reports, Chris has refused to file a police complaint against Will for hitting him on stage.

