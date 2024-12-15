Pete Davidson says he doesn't want to be seen as a ‘loser who just dates people’

Pete Davidson does not want to be seen as a “loser who just dates people.” In a recent interview with W magazine published Thursday, the comedian, who famously dated Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale, opened up on how he feels about his past high-profile relationships. US comedian and actor Pete Davidson arrives for Paramount's "Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts" premiere in New York City on June 5, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Pete Davidson gets candid about his past relationships with A-listers

“I just want to be known for doing good work,” the 31-year-old said while confessing that he does not want his past relationships with A-listers being his sole identity. “I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f**king loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am,” Davidson told the outlet.

The Saturday Night Live alum famously dated the SKIMS founder from 2021 to 2022 following her highly publicised divorce from Kanye West. Prior to his nine-month relationship with the reality star, Davidson dated the Underworld Actress for three months in 2019. Meanwhile, in 2018, he was briefly engaged to Grande, who took a swipe at him following their split in her hit song Thank U, Next.

Hinting at the negative impact of his failed relationships on his public image, Davidson told the magazine, “But people hate celebrities now. The media takes a handful of celebs every couple of years, and they just destroy them. For some reason, I’m one of the people they chose to go after.”

“It’s actually, in a way, a blessing, because it allowed me to take a step back and evaluate things. What do you want to be? Who are you? I’m someone who is from Staten Island, wanted to do stand-up, and if I got to do anything else because of stand-up, it was a miracle,” Davidson explained.