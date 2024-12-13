Kim Kardashian wears bombshell look as she arrives on a scooter after breaking her foot; internet can't stop laughing

What's a broken foot to Kim Kardashian? The Kardashians star, who recently broke her foot, attended the SKIMS flagship store's grand opening in New York City on Wednesday. The 44-year-old arrived on a scooter with knee support and left the internet in stitches. Some of her fans couldn't stop gushing over her sultry OOTD. Scroll down to see what she wore. Kim Kardashian clicked in New York with a broken foot and riding a scooter.

Beep, beep… here comes Kim!

After she shared the news of her broken foot on Instagram Stories, Kim stepped out in NYC for the launch event, also attended by Ice Spice, Paris Hilton, and Cardi B. She wore an all-white ensemble for the occasion. Proving you can't keep the fashionista out of her, she wore a white bustier top, matching pants, and clear-strap heels.

While the strapless blouse features a plunging neckline, a zip closure, a corseted bodice, and a cropped asymmetric hem, the pants have a mid-rise waist and a tapered fit. With her centre-parted hair tied in a messy half-updo, she chose winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy caramel brown lips, contoured face, feathered brows, and mascara-coated lashes.

How did the internet react?

After seeing several photos and videos of Kim riding the scooter to arrive at the event, the internet dropped funny comments under her clicks. One wrote, “Beep Beep b***h.”

Another commented, “The irony of being in a jumpsuit when you can’t jump with your broke a** foot.” Some also noticed a person lying on the floor in her pictures and wrote, “Did she run over that person on the floor??” and “Is that a person on the floor lying sideways.” A comment read, “Um, what's with the feet in heels lying on the ground, bottom left?”