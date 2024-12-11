Selena Gomez opens up about ‘isolating’ Hollywood as she shares adorable moment with Ariana Grande

On December 9, Selena Gomez, the breakout star of The Emilia Perez Star, received a prestigious Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress, a recognition that marks a significant milestone in her career. Just a day later, she attended the Academy Women’s Luncheon Presented by Chanel alongside Ariana Grande. The singer told People Magazine, “I’m overwhelmed, very, very honoured and grateful.” At the Academy Women’s Luncheon, Selena Gomez spoke on industry isolation and the importance of support among women. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Jay-Z's ‘aggressive’ rape allegations denial could ‘backfire’ on his and Beyonce's $3 billion fortune

Gomez talks about the ‘isolating’ industry

During her keynote speech, Gomez highlighted, “I know firsthand how isolating this industry will feel at times, but moments like this and rooms like this, and talking to all these amazing women just reminds me that I'm not alone, and we aren't alone.” She then gestured towards her table of supporters which included Grande, Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Awkwafina, Gal Gadot, Rita Wilson, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde.

Gomez shared on the red carpet that she focuses on small positive things amid the chaos of negativity. She told People Magazine, “It's humour for me. I know people say it's a defence mechanism, however, I think it's a great distraction from all of the noise sometimes. And just to have a laugh with your friends or do something that can bring you a little bit of light.”

For others who might feel lonely in Hollywood, the Same Old Love singer offered her help. She said, “To the young women watching us, I just want you to know that you are heard and you are seen, and your perspective matters deeply. And if you ever feel lonely at any event, I'm usually on my phone, playing some sort of weird game. Just come up to me, and I'll be happy to chat.”

She added, “When we share and we stand together, we create a ripple effect that stretches far beyond our own lives. That's why events like [this] are so important, they're a celebration of our collective achievements, but they're also a reminder of the work we still have to do.”

Also Read: aespa's Winter, Enhypen's Jungwon caught in dating rumours: K-pop agencies respond

Gomez and Grande share moments of friendship

Gomez shared that the Thank You, Next singer was one of the first people who called her and congratulated her after the nominations were announced on Monday. She shared, “Ariana texted me and it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning,” as reported by Variety.

The two also shared adorable comments on social media. Gomez posted a picture of herself with the Grande on her Instagram story and captioned the picture, “An angel on Earth”. The fellow singer reshared the story on her account and wrote, “That’s you,” as reported by Elle.