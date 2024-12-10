Nicole Kidman reacts to Golden Globe nomination for Babygirl, says this on taking a break
Nicole Kidman has received her 20th Golden Globe nomination, this time in the Best Actress (Drama) category for Babygirl.
Nicole Kidman scored her 20th Golden Globe nomination for Babygirl. The actor is receiving strong Oscar buzz for her performance in the erotic thriller, having recently declared the Best Actress at the National Board of Review awards. In a new interview with Deadline, Nicole reacted to her Golden Globe nomination and addressed the question of whether she will take a break anytime soon. (Also read: Nicole Kidman is not ready for memes on erotic drama Babygirl: ‘I may be terribly upset’)
Nicole on her Golden Globe nom
When Nicole was asked about her reaction to receiving the Golden Globe nomination, she said: “I was relieved, because we haven’t released the film yet. You have no idea. Well, I mean, you do have an idea, but it’s such a help, just in terms of creating attention, because we still haven’t released it, so it’s an extraordinary support. I’m so grateful. And I love Romy. I love the character. So for her to be [recognized], it’s like she’s been given a hug. A big warm hug.”
On taking a break
The Academy Award-winning actor has been working on several projects. This year alone, she was in multiple releases, starring in Lulu Wang's Expats, Paramount+ spy thriller series Special Ops: Lioness, Netflix's A Family Affair and The Perfect Couple. With Babygirl releasing in theatres this Christmas, she has a busy few weeks ahead with promotions and awards campaign. Does she intend to take a break next? Nicole says, “I’m working with Jamie Lee Curtis on Scarpetta. I adore her. Have you interviewed her? Oh, she’s fabulous. So I’m keeping it real. Getting back to it, which is what it’s all about.”
In Babygirl, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who seemingly has a comfortable personal life with her husband, played by Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern Harris Dickinson joins her company and she starts an affair with him.