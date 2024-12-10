Nicole Kidman reacts to Golden Globe nomination for Babygirl, says this on taking a break

Nicole on her Golden Globe nom

When Nicole was asked about her reaction to receiving the Golden Globe nomination, she said: “I was relieved, because we haven’t released the film yet. You have no idea. Well, I mean, you do have an idea, but it’s such a help, just in terms of creating attention, because we still haven’t released it, so it’s an extraordinary support. I’m so grateful. And I love Romy. I love the character. So for her to be [recognized], it’s like she’s been given a hug. A big warm hug.”

On taking a break

The Academy Award-winning actor has been working on several projects. This year alone, she was in multiple releases, starring in Lulu Wang's Expats, Paramount+ spy thriller series Special Ops: Lioness, Netflix's A Family Affair and The Perfect Couple. With Babygirl releasing in theatres this Christmas, she has a busy few weeks ahead with promotions and awards campaign. Does she intend to take a break next? Nicole says, “I’m working with Jamie Lee Curtis on Scarpetta. I adore her. Have you interviewed her? Oh, she’s fabulous. So I’m keeping it real. Getting back to it, which is what it’s all about.”

In Babygirl, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who seemingly has a comfortable personal life with her husband, played by Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern Harris Dickinson joins her company and she starts an affair with him.