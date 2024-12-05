Nicole Kidman is not ready for memes on erotic drama Babygirl: ‘I may be terribly upset’

Nicole Kidman takes on the most challenging role of her career in Babygirl. The actor is receiving a lot of award season attention for her performance in the erotic drama, and was also declared the Best Actress at the National Board of Review awards. But if there's anything that might bother Nicole about the film, it will be the memes that will emerge once the film releases in theatres later this month during Christmas. (Also read: Nicole Kidman determined to reconnect with kids she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise: Report) Nicole Kidman in a still from Babygirl.

What Nicole said

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when Nicole was asked whether she finds it to be a compliment when she is memed, she said: “Of course. You’ve got to let go and be able to make fun of yourself. It’s very much an Australian trait, but I think it’s a necessary trait for life. I know who I am. I try to stay deeply focused on my authentic self and stay with that. Everything else is beyond my control. But let’s wait and see what happens with the [memes from] Babygirl. I may be terribly upset the next time you talk to me.”

On her mother

The actor recently lost her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. In the interview, the actor also opened up about the regret that her mother passed away before watching her in the film. “She was always the smartest person in the room. She would challenge you on all your ideas or your work. I was sad she didn’t get to see Babygirl. She just had an enormous amount of wisdom and humor, very irreverent. She would see through everything. And she’d always say to me that I was always looking at the world with rose-colored glasses,” she said.

In September, Nicole was announced the winner of the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the closing ceremony of Venice Film Festival by Jury President Isabelle Huppert. There, director Halina Reijn took the stage, and read a statement on behalf of Nicole: “Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, had just passed. I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her.”

In Babygirl, Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who seemingly has a comfortable personal life with her husband, played by Antonio Banderas. Trouble arrives when a new intern Harris Dickinson joins her company and she starts an affair with him. The film will be released in U.S. theaters by A24 on December 25.