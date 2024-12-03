Nicole Kidman determined to reconnect with kids she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise: Report

Nicole Kidman is apparently looking to reconcile with her older children, Isabella and Connor. As per a close source who told New Idea magazine, as per The Mirror US, the actor was affected by the fact that her late mother couldn't get the chance to bond with her grandchildren which she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise. (Also read: Nicole Kidman thanks fans for respecting her privacy after mother's death) Nicole Kidman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

What the report added

The report added, "Losing her mum has made Nicole not want to waste any more time. It hurt Janelle that she and husband Antony were estranged from Isabella and Connor."

Nicole's mother Janelle Ann Kidman died a few months ago in September. “They were their first two grandchildren and were once very close. It was a deep regret that they were unable to see her in person before she died,” added the report. This anguish has pushed the actor for a proper reconciliation with her two kids.

More details

Isabella and Connor were adopted by Tom and Nicole in 1992 and 1995. The two actors chose to separate from each other after 11 years of marriage, filing for divorce in 2001. Since then, the two kids have been under the care of Tom, who has brought them up in the Church of Scientology.

In September, Nicole was announced the winner of the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the closing ceremony of Venice Film Festival by Jury President Isabelle Huppert. There too, Halina took the stage, and read a statement on behalf of Nicole: “Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Anne Kidman, had just passed. I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her.”

The statement continued, “She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken.”

Nicole began dating singer Keith Urban in 2005. She exchanged vows with the country singer in 2006 and went on to welcome two daughters: Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, in 2008 and 2010, respectively.