Nicole Kidman leaves Venice Film Festival midway after learning her mom passed away: ‘I have to go…

Nicole Kidman’s Venice Film Festival experience was abruptly cut short due to the tragic loss of her mother. After gracing the red carpet in an avant-garde couture by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli, the Hollywood A-lister missed out on the Best Actress award, which was later accepted by "Babygirl" director Halina Reijn on her behalf. Nicole shared a written statement about landing in Venice but leaving as soon as she heard the devastating news. In the acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to her mother. Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman body-shamed at Venice International Film Festival

Nicole Kidman announces the death of her mother

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her," Nicole Kidman shared in a written statement, which was read aloud by director Halina Reijn during the award acceptance moment, as seen in a video posted on X.

"She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," the actress added. The Big Little Lies star explained that she had made it to Venice but was informed shortly after that her "beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had just passed." "The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she continued.

After sharing Kidman's message with the audience in Venice, Reijn concluded with a heartfelt, "We love you, Nicole." Nicole, who stars in Halina Reijn's highly anticipated erotic thriller Babygirl, was attending the festival to present and promote the film.

Nicole Kidman grieves the loss of her mother, requests privacy

A representative for Nicole Kidman confirmed to Page Six on Saturday that her mother had passed away. “The family is grieving and has asked for privacy during this difficult time.” Nicole and her mother reportedly had a very close relationship, often discussing the actress's career and fashion choices. In a November 2023 interview with People, Nicole mentioned that her mother still had a big influence on her style.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman said in a 2020 interview as per Hollywood reporter. “But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths,” she added.

On the work front, Babygirl premiered at the 2024 Venice Film Festival on August 30 and is set to be featured at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, before its theatrical release on December 25, 2024.