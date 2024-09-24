BookMyShow files police complaint against sale of 'fake tickets' for Coldplay shows in India

British rock band Coldplay on Sunday added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 citing "phenomenal demand", hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues to book tickets on BookMyShow. The online ticket platform has now issued a fresh statement condemning ticket scalping and distancing itself from unauthorized sellers. It also said a police complain has been filed in connection with the case. Also read: BookMyShow shares a warning as Coldplay fans complain about tickets reselling for lakhs Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, US in September 2024. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

BookMyShow on 'ticket selling/reselling platforms’

BookMyShow's website and app struggled to handle the influx of traffic, leading to technical difficulties and limited ticket availability for Coldplay's upcoming gigs in India in January 2025. To make matters worse, BookMyShow said tickets were resold at inflated prices on ‘platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg’ with resellers charging significantly higher amounts.

On Tuesday, BookMyShow issued a new statement on X, not only condemning ticket scalping and distancing itself from unauthorized sellers, but also urging fans to avoid purchasing tickets from these platforms, warning of the risk of counterfeit tickets and financial loss. The company also said that it has filed a police complaint and reiterated its commitment to combating ticket scalping.

In its official statement regarding the resale of Coldplay India tour tickets, the platform said, "BookMyShow has no association with any ticket selling/reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Ginsberg or third party individuals for the purpose of reselling of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India."

‘Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable’

It further said, “Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India. We have filed a complaint with the police authorities and will provide complete support to them in the matter. We urge you to not fall victim to these scams. Any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at the risk of the consumer and can turn out to be fake tickets. Beware of such scammers.”

Following the announcement of Coldplay’s India tour dates, which include performances on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, the rush to secure tickets was intense. Social media is filled with disappointed fan complaining about server crashes and long waitlists as they failed to get tickets. It may soothe your hurting heart a little to know that celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar didn’t get Coldplay tickets either.