Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider reacts to Kolkata doctor rape and murder: 'I wanted to say sorry to every woman...'

After Indian celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, expressed their outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, a Pakistani actor has become the latest celebrity to express his shock over the case. Also read | Kareena Kapoor remembers Nirbhaya after recent Kolkata rape-murder: Still waiting for change Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has shared a post about the recent Kolkata doctor case.

What did Mohsin Abbas Haider say?

Pakistani portals are sharing screenshots of what actor and singer-songwriter Mohsin Abbas Haider said about the Kolkata rape-murder case. Mohsin issued a public apology to women around the world, writing, “I wanted to say sorry to every single woman on this planet." He added the hashtags 'hang the rapist' and 'justice for ******' to his post.

Reactions to his post

An Instagram user reacted to the actor's post, saying, "Indian and Pakistani women still suffer abuse in 24th century, simply because the abusers are never punished." Another said, "Wait didn’t he physically assault his own wife?" A comment also read, "Say sorry to your wife!"

Mohsin was in news a couple of years ago amid domestic abuse claims. In 2019, pictures of his bruised ex-wife Fatema Sohail started circulating on social media; she alleged that she had suffered domestic abuse at the hands of the actor, while she was pregnant and found out he was cheating on her.

Celebs react to Kolkata rape-murder case

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher joined the long list of celebrities raising their voice after the recent Kolkata case. He demanded capital punishment for the rapist.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had also shared his disappointment and shock over the rape and murder case. Actor Randeep Hooda demanded justice in the case and said 'heinous crimes deserve even more heinous punishment' via an Instagram post.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also expressed his anger and concern on social media. On his X account, he wrote, "Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitising and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better."