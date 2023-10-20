Leo box office collection: Vijay film enters top 10 highest worldwide openers of all time

Leo box office collection: The Vijay-starrer released in theatres on Thursday amid huge buzz. It marks Vijay's reunion with Lokesh Kanagaraj after their blockbuster Master. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Leo registered the eighth-highest opening for any Indian film worldwide. Number one on the list remains RRR (2022), followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), on number two and number three, respectively. In fact, Leo also broke the opening record of Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Also read: Leo box office collection day 1 Vijay's Leo registered the eight biggest opening worldwide for an Indian film.

Top 10 highest worldwide openings

The highest opening films list is dominated by South Indian and pan-Indian movies. Sharing the worldwide opening numbers for the 10 top Indian films, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “Top 10 worldwide opening day grossers of all time... RRR ₹257.15 crore. Baahubali 2 ₹217.52 crore. KGF Chapter 2 ₹165.37 crore. Adipurush ₹136.84 crore. Saaho ₹128.41 crore. Jawan - ₹125.05 crore. 2.0 ₹117.24 crore. Leo ₹115.90 crore. Pathaan ₹ 106.14 crore. Kabali - ₹105.70 crore.”

About Leo

Tamil superstar Vijay's much-awaited Leo released on October 19. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Vijay in a rugged avatar as he fights a serial killer. Things turn upside down as Sanjay Dutt's villain comes to haunt Vijay. Trisha Krishnan plays Vijay's wife in the film.

With Leo, Trisha Krishnan and Vijay reunite after 15 years on the big screen. They had previously worked together in films such as Ghilli (2004) and Thirupaachi (2005). The duo was last seen in the 2008 film Kuruvi.

Leo marks Vijay and Lokesh's second collaboration. They first worked together in Master, which was released in 2021. Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand are also a part of the film Leo, which has been co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo is Vijay and Anirudh's third project together after Kaththi and Master.

