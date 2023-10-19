Leo box office collection day 1: Vijay's film gets biggest worldwide opening for Kollywood, mints 145 crore

Leo box office collection day 1: The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, opened in theatres on Thursday. As per Sacnilk.com, Leo had the "biggest worldwide opening" for a Kollywood film. Leo stars Vijay in the lead role. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master. (Also Read | Leo review: Vijay’s emotionally weak action overload is held up by some crafty filmmaking) Trisha and Vijay in a still from Leo.

Leo box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Leo earned ₹68 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. In Tamil Nadu, the film is expected to gross ₹32.00 crore, in Kerala ₹12.50 crore, Karnataka ₹14.50 crore, AP-TG ₹17 crore and ROI ₹4 crore. The total India gross is expected to be ₹80 crore. While the overseas amount is likely to be ₹65 crore, the worldwide gross will be ₹145 crore.

Leo review

The Hindustan Times review of Leo reads, "By no means is Leo about peaceful reformation. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Leo is the assertion that reformation is a well-performed act that is right to be undone as needed. So, it is yet another edition of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s filmography about lawless violent men, who fancy themselves as saviours of the world, fighting other lawless violent men we are conned into thinking of as distinctly more evil."

Fans celebrated Leo in several places

A fan couple of Vijay exchanged garlands and rings in a theatre during the screening of Leo. Several videos and pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Vijay's fans danced and cheered. Many places even witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja". Fans also celebrated the release of Leo outside the Sree Padmanabha Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram.

About Leo

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. The project is produced by SS Lalit Kumar. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also talked about the film Leo and said, "I pray to God, that movie should become a huge hit."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON