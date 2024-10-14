Le Le Raja: Nora Fatehi shows off her moves in retro song from Varun Tej's Matka. Watch

Le Le Raja from Matka: On Monday, Nora Fatehi and the team of Karuna Kumar’s Matka launched a new song from the film Le Le Raja. Starring her and Varun Tej, the retro song features a few clips from behind-the-scenes shooting and Nora’s dance moves. (Also Read: Matka teaser: Varun Tej plays an ageing Matka King; Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhary turn heads. Watch) Le Le Raja from Matka: Nora Fatehi dances at a club in her song from Varun Tej's film.

Le Le Raja from Matka

Le Le Raja is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It features vocals by Neeti Mohan and lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar. The song is composed in the 70s and 80s style. Dressed in a flapper-style beaded gown, Nora dances in a colourful club. She plays Sofia in the film. Varun is also featured in the number as a patron of the club. Jani Master, who is facing legal trouble for allegedly raping a minor, choreographed the number.

This film will mark Nora’s acting debut in Telugu. She was previously only seen in dance numbers in films like Temper and Baahubali. She also danced to the song Nokkey Dochey from Varun and Disha Patani’s 2015 film Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh. This is the second time they’re working together in a film.

About Matka

Matka is directed by Kumar of Palasa 1978 and Sridevi Soda Centre-fame. Varun will sport four different looks in the film and will play a Matka King called Vasu. Meenakshi Chaudhry, Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay, and P Ravi Shankar also star in it.

The filmmakers recently released the teaser of the film. It opens with a jailer, played by Sai Kumar, asking Varun’s Vasu to ensure he joins the elite to control 90% of the world’s wealth. He asks him to reject a life of struggle, and he takes it to heart. Driven by ambition and the understanding of human greed, he sets out to achieve success.

The film is produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment. A release date is yet to be announced.