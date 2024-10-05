Matka teaser: Varun Tej plays an ageing Matka King; Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhary turn heads. Watch

Matka teaser: The teaser for Karuna Kumar’s upcoming film Matka was launched in Vijayawada on Saturday afternoon at G3 Theatres. The period drama stars Varun Tej, Nora Fatehi, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. Varun wears numerous looks and plays various ages as a gangster in Matka. (Also Read: Varun Tej playfully shuts down questions on love story with Lavanya Tripathi: ‘I won't reveal things like that’) Varun Tej, Nora Fatehi, Meenakshi Chaudhary in Matka teaser.

Matka teaser

The teaser opens with a jailer, played by Sai Kumar, asking Varun’s Vasu to ensure he joins the elite to control 90% of the world’s wealth. He asks him to reject a life of struggle, and he takes it to heart. Driven by ambition and the understanding of human greed, he sets out to achieve success.

The teaser keeps it vague about how Vasu achieves this success and money despite showing him at various stages of his life, including as an ageing man. But it hints at the journey of an ordinary man to becoming a dreaded Matka King. Matka gambling is a form of betting and gambling that is illegal but was popular in India. It’s also hinted that the film’s story is set in Vizag.

Matka's teaser shows Varun in four distinct makeovers, from young to old. Nora and Meenakshi are also introduced in the teaser, though nothing much is revealed about their characters. Naveen Chandra seems to play someone suspicious of Vasu’s motives. The teaser also includes nostalgia, with some scenes showing a cutout of NTR, Kurupam market arch, and Poorna Theatre.

About Matka

Directed by Karuna, Matka is produced by Dr Vijayender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainment banners. Karuna has previously helmed successful films like Palasa 1978 and Sridevi Soda Center, so expectations are high on this one. A Kishor Kumar is the film’s cinematographer, Karthika Srinivas R is the editor and GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer. Matka is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 14.