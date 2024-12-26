Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 21: Allu Arjun film inches close to Baahubali 2 at 1705 crore

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 21: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5 and the film made over ₹1700 crore gross worldwide. This brings the film closer to Baahubali 2’s worldwide record, which is the most minted by Telugu cinema. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule song Dammunte Pattukora, in which Allu Arjun taunts police, removed from YouTube amid stampede case) Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection day 21: Allu Arjun plays the titular character in the film.

Pushpa 2 worldwide box office collection

The film’s team made the announcement on social media that Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected ₹1705 crore gross worldwide in 21 days. They released a new poster of Arjun as Pushpa Raj, writing, “THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records. #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days.”

Pushpa 2 had grossed over ₹1002 crore worldwide within 6 days of release. The film crossed the ₹1400 crore mark in 11 days, making ₹1508 crore by day 14. As the film wraps up its third week, it crossed the ₹1700 crore mark, and it remains to be seen if it will make over ₹1788 crore, beating Baahubali 2.

CM Revanth Reddy meets Telugu film industry

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met representatives of the Telugu film industry on Thursday. Producer Dil Raju, recently appointed the chairman of Telangana’s Film Development Corporation (FDC), acted as liaison. After the meeting, the producer clarified to the press that benefit shows and ticket hikes weren’t discussed, with the Pushpa 2 stampede issue briefly discussed. He also stated that the meeting was to discuss how to make Hyderabad an ‘international film hub’. Venkatesh and Nagarjuna also attended the meeting with several directors and producers.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 stampede case

The Telangana police filed a case on the management of Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad and Arjun after a stampede-like situation broke out at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. It led to the death of a woman called Revathi, with her young son Sri Teja hospitalised in critical condition. Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail by HC on December 14. CM Revanth and the police have alleged ‘irresponsibility’ on the actor’s part, buthe denied all claims.