Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul will be seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Vishal Aditya Singh posts cosy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli says ‘love is in the air’

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul posed together for his Instagram, leading Nikki Tamboli to tease them by commenting that ‘love is in the air’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:50 AM IST

Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul’s new romantic photoshoot is quite a hit online. He took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures with her, in which he is seen gazing at her lovingly, as she smiles. She replied, “haayein,” in the comments section, along with fire and loved-up emojis. The two are currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Their Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants teased them in the comments section. Nikki Tamboli wrote, “@divasana @vishalsingh713 uffffff love is in the air,” adding laughing, kiss and heart emojis. Arjun Bijlani said, “Shonaaaaa babooooooo.” Abhinav Shukla wanted to know about Vishal’s expression. “Shakal Shikaayat ki tarah ku hai mere bhai (Why does your face look like you have a complaint, brother)!” he teased.

Fans also loved seeing Vishal and Sana together. “Hum pighal gye is post par (This post melted our hearts),” one commented, while another called them ‘too hot to resist’. A third wrote, “Sir ka alag hee khatron ke Khiladi chal Raha hai (Sir is having a Khatron Ke Khiladi moment of his own).”


Vishal was earlier in a relationship with his Chandrakanta co-star Madhurima Tuli. The two participated together in Nach Baliye 9 as an ex-couple and finished as the second runners-up. Following that, they were seen together in Bigg Boss 13.

During their Bigg Boss 13 stint, Vishal and Madhurima were constantly at loggerheads with each other. She was thrown out of the show after she lost her cool during an argument with him and physically attacked him with a frying pan.

Later, Madhurima claimed that Vishal occasionally raised his hand on her, but she forgave him as she was in love with him. However, he denied the allegations and told a leading daily last year, “If that was true, she would have said it earlier. I have never done that. Maine life mein kabhi bhi unke upar haath nahi uthaya hai (I have never raised my hand on her). Our relationship ended because she was abusive and violent.”

