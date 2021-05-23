Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares lesson Rohit Shetty taught him about charity. Watch video
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares lesson Rohit Shetty taught him about charity. Watch video

  • Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram Stories to share with his fans an important lesson that filmmaker Rohit Shetty taught him about charity. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 06:04 PM IST

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, learnt an important lesson from host, filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rahul took to Instagram Stories to share what Rohit told him about charity.

Rahul said that Rohit told him that ‘annadaan’ or donating food is considered to be the most virtuous act of charity. “Insaan ko aap paise offer karo 1 crore, 2 crore... kabhi mana nahi karega, aur chahiye, aur chahiye. But agar aap kisi ko khana offer karte ho, woh ek roti khayega, do roti khayega lekin 25 roti khane ke baad bolega ab mera bas ho gaya (If you offer money to a person, they will keep wanting more, even if you give 1 crore or 2 crore. But if you feed someone, they will eat only as much as they need).”

“Please keep feeding people, please keep feeding all the poor around you. I think that will fetch you a lot of blessings,” he added.


Earlier this month, Rahul left for South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and his girlfriend Disha Parmar came to see him off at the airport. He has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos with his co-contestants on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. Recently, he also went live on the platform, and was joined by Disha.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi says her love life is ‘sad’ right now but she is ‘always open to love’

Before leaving for the show, Rahul had told the paparazzi that he is scared of snakes and water. “Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saanp se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne wala hoon (I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there),” he had said.

