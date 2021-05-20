Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari hides her face in embarrassment while Sourabh Raaj Jain fanboys over her

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain took to Instagram to fanboy over Shweta Tiwari. The two are currently in South Africa, where they are shooting for the upcoming season of the adventure reality show. He shared a couple of pictures with her as he gushed over her. In one of the photos, she was seen hiding her face in embarrassment while he gazed at her and in the other, the two stars posed together.

Sharing the pictures, Sourabh was all praise. "I remember in my school days when I was in 12th standard in boarding school, as soon as the clock struck to 8:30 PM we would rush to our wardens window to look at his television set just for Shweta ji. We were all in awe of her in the days of Kasautii Zindagii Ki. And trust me the first time I met her on this show, I had my fan moment. I told her about those days and she of course was as humble as ever. Its an honour to share the screen with someone you have admired and watched on screen," he said.





Taking to the comments section, Shweta replied, "This is so sweet Saurabh... People let me tell you something about this man here..He is as committed to his family as he is to his work..! He is Very focused and hardworking and A True Family Man!"

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain comments on the post.





Shweta has been a popular television personality since Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also starred in shows like Hum Tum and Them, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Sourabh, on the other hand, has starred in shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes.

Shweta has been sharing numerous pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She recently caught everyone's attention with her toned physique. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed that her daughter Palak encouraged her to transform herself.

