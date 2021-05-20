Home / Entertainment / Tv / Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari hides her face in embarrassment while Sourabh Raaj Jain fanboys over her
Sourabh Raaj Jain fanboys over fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shweta Tiwari.
Sourabh Raaj Jain fanboys over fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shweta Tiwari.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari hides her face in embarrassment while Sourabh Raaj Jain fanboys over her

  • Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain was fanboying over Shweta Tiwari on the sets of the reality show. They were all praise for each other in a recent Instagram post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:25 PM IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain took to Instagram to fanboy over Shweta Tiwari. The two are currently in South Africa, where they are shooting for the upcoming season of the adventure reality show. He shared a couple of pictures with her as he gushed over her. In one of the photos, she was seen hiding her face in embarrassment while he gazed at her and in the other, the two stars posed together.

Sharing the pictures, Sourabh was all praise. "I remember in my school days when I was in 12th standard in boarding school, as soon as the clock struck to 8:30 PM we would rush to our wardens window to look at his television set just for Shweta ji. We were all in awe of her in the days of Kasautii Zindagii Ki. And trust me the first time I met her on this show, I had my fan moment. I told her about those days and she of course was as humble as ever. Its an honour to share the screen with someone you have admired and watched on screen," he said.


Taking to the comments section, Shweta replied, "This is so sweet Saurabh... People let me tell you something about this man here..He is as committed to his family as he is to his work..! He is Very focused and hardworking and A True Family Man!"

Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain comments on the post.
Shweta Tiwari and Sourabh Raaj Jain comments on the post.


Shweta has been a popular television personality since Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also starred in shows like Hum Tum and Them, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Sourabh, on the other hand, has starred in shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant is staying away from Khatron Ke Khiladi due to Abhinav Shukla: 'Kya pata mera fir se affair ho jaye'

Shweta has been sharing numerous pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She recently caught everyone's attention with her toned physique. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed that her daughter Palak encouraged her to transform herself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
khatron ke khiladi shweta tiwari

Related Stories

Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
tv

Rahul compliments Divyanka on KKK11 stunt, she says 'maine inhe paise diye hai'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is seen in a behind the scenes funny video along with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya. The duo is seen pulling each others' leg in the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill and Varun Sood are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill and Varun Sood are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
tv

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki says she misses Varun, Aastha; fans react

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli left fans curious after she left a comment on Aastha Gill's recent post. The actor is currently in South Africa where she is filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.