Rakhi Sawant talks about staying away from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 due to Abhinav Shukla. (Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant is staying away from Khatron Ke Khiladi due to Abhinav Shukla: 'Kya pata mera fir se affair ho jaye'

  • Rakhi Sawant has said that she's staying away from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 because of Abhinav Shukla. The actor is currently in South Africa where he is shooting the new season of the show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:12 PM IST

After admitting that she developed an attachment to Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant has now said that he's the reason she's staying away from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, while speaking with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday, said that she's scared that there might be another affair.

Abhinav is currently in South Africa where he is shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor is participating in the reality show without his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik.

In a video shared by a leading daily on Instagram, Rakhi said, "Nahi baba, main nahi jaana chahti, waha Ruby nahi hai na. Kya pata mera fir se affair ho jaye. You never know Abhinav Shukla ke saath. Haan lekin ek kabab mein haddi hai wahan pe, Nikki Tamboli. (No baba, I don't want to go there. What if I get involved in yet another affair? You never know with Abhinav. But Nikki Tamboli is there)." She claimed that Nikki is interested in Abhinav as well.

Rakhi Sawant spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla. )
During her participation on Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi grabbed eyeballs after she made advances at Abhinav. She said she told Rubina that she would fake a romantic angle with him to provide some entertainment. She drew criticism especially when she wrote his name all over her body and pulled at the drawstring of his shorts.

In a recent interview, Rakhi said Abhinav was seen as ‘boring’ and she wanted to give him an image makeover. "I started a fake affair with Rubina’s husband for entertainment. But I won’t lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being,” she told radio host Siddharth Kannan earlier this month. She added that Abhinav cared for his wife a lot and was perfect in every way.

