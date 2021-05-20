Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya compliments Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stunt, she says, 'maine inhe paise diye hai'
Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya are currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Rahul Vaidya compliments Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stunt, she says, 'maine inhe paise diye hai'

  • Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is seen in a behind the scenes funny video along with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya. The duo is seen pulling each others' leg in the clip.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is currently in the South African capital Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, features in the latest behind the scenes funny video along with fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya

Divyanka is seen giving her fans an update on her experience on the adventure-based reality show. Rahul is heard speaking in between, cutting her short. The clip ends with the duo pulling each other's leg.

At first, Divyanka is heard saying, "Bohut maza araha hai humloge ke task horahe hai (Having a lot of fun, our tasks are going on). It's amazing. It's a lifetime experience for everybody and the team is amazing I should say. Saare co-contestants, the production..." Here Rahul interrupts her by saying "bas Divyanka bas aur nahi (Stop Divyanka)..." as she turns the camera walking towards him. She then says, "kya bol rahe ho Rahul (what are you saying)?"

Rahul then says, "Yeh Divyanka jo hai na kal isne bohut kamaal ka stunt kiya hai isliye bohut hawa mein udd rahi hai (yesterday Divyanka did a brilliant stunt and so she's on cloud nine)... no but the fact is she killed it. Kal jo bhi kissa tha jaanwar main bata nahi sakta jo bhi tha (Yesterday whatever task we had I can't name the animal) but she killed it...jaanwar darr gaya bhai kya hai yeh (the animal got scared of her)."

Watch video here:

"Maine inhe paese diye hai yeh sab bolne k liye. Rahul Vaidya bohut accha bolte hai, bohut accha prawakta hai isliye main inhise apni tarife karwaati hun (I've given him money to say all these things. Rahul Vaidya speaks well, he is a good orator and so I make him give me all these compliments)" she said, following which Rahul added, "aur inhone paese bhi bohut liye hai bhai (she has taken a lot of money)."

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha celebrate wedding anniversary over video call: 'First one that we are not together'

The actors are competing against the likes of Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, among others to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 title. The show is being directed by Rohit Shetty who has returned to host the show again.

