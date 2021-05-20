Home / Entertainment / Tv / Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha celebrate wedding anniversary over video call: 'First one that we are not together'
Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.
tv

Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha celebrate wedding anniversary over video call: 'First one that we are not together'

  • Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani on Thursday celebrated their wedding anniversary, apart for the first time. They tied the knot in 2013.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani, on Thursday, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, apart for the first time. While Arjun is currently in Cape Town, Neha is in Mumbai and the couple marked their anniversary over a video call.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neha gave fans a glimpse of how she prepared for the online celebrations. In the video clips, Neha is sitting at a table adorned with the couple's pictures, candles, bouquets, lamps and a cake while Arjun was seen on the tablet screen. After the cake cutting ritual, the couple's son Ayaan was also seen in the video as he gave kisses to his parents.

Neha gave fans a glimpse of how she prepared for the online celebrations.
While Arjun is currently in Cape Town, Neha is in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, both Arjun and Neha took to their respective Instagram accounts and dropped anniversary posts. Arjun shared a video montage on the couple's journey with glimpses of their wedding day. He captioned the post, "Happy anniversary my rock my rockstar my partner in crime .. First one that we are not together but we shall celebrate once I’m back .. lots and lots of love and pl don’t cry @nehaswamibijlani happy 8 to us .. #arneha."

Neha, too, dropped a montage of the couple and captioned it, "Happy Anniversary baby you are truly a blessing from God.. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my settle light and my best friend Missing you love.. @arjunbijlani Happy 8th Anniversary."

Many celebs as well as fans wished them on their special day in the comments section. Actor Adaa Khan wrote, "Happy anniversary guys stay happy and blessed @nehaswamibijlani." Actor Mouni Roy said, "Awwwww GOD BLESSSSS YOU TWO ALWAYS! Happy happy anniversary my dearest Arjuna & N @nehaswamibijlani." "Happy Anniversary AB and Neha.. lotss of Love," wrote Shweta Tiwari.

Fans also poured their love. One wrote, "Happy marriage anniversary both of you love you both." Another said, "Big love to you." "Happy Anniversary arjun Bhaiya and to your wife also.. Stay happy lots of love," said another.

Arjun is currently in the South African capital for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He is known for serials such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. In 2020, he made his digital debut with the series, State of Siege: 26/11.

Arjun and Neha tied the knot on May 20, 2013, and welcomed their son on January 21, 2015.

