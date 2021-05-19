Was Disha Parmar moved to tears as Rahul Vaidya sang for her? She says ‘mera chehra hi aisa hai’

Rahul Vaidya took fans by surprise as he went live on Instagram on Wednesday night. His girlfriend, Disha Parmar, also joined in midway through the session. She seemed to get teary-eyed as he sang for her but clarified that it was not the case.

As Rahul sang Tera Intezar for Disha, her eyes seemed to be glistening with tears. He even teased her, “Disha, maine itna achcha gaaya ki tumhari aankhon mein aansu aa gaye (did I sing so well that you were moved to tears)? Somebody was asking, ‘Is Disha crying?’”

Disha mock cried and said, “I just got very emo. Koi pooch raha hai, ‘Aap ro rahe ho kya?’ Nahi, yeh mera chehra hi aisa hai. Kya karoon (Someone asked if I was crying. No, my face looks like this. What to do), I get emotional seeing Rahul.”

Rahul and Disha were also briefly joined on the Instagram live session by Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Rahul, Jasmin and Aly were all part of Bigg Boss 14.

While Rahul is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Disha is in Mumbai.





Throughout the live session, Rahul could be seen experimenting with filters, including one which turned his eyes blue. He joked that he will be a part of the next season of the popular supernatural drama Naagin.

“Ab main naag ban chuka hoon. I think main Naagin ke agle season mein naag banne wala hoon. Naagin humesha ladki hi kyun hoti hai? Ladka bhi toh naag ho sakta hai. Ekta Kapoor, please aap yeh baat suniye and please make a Naagin male (I look like a male shape-shifting snake. I think I will be a part of the next season of Naagin. Why are the shape-shifting snakes only female? They can be male too. Ekta Kapoor, please take note of this and make a male version of Naagin),” he joked.

