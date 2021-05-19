Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sardar Ka Grandson: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi, Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor as his film releases on Netflix
Arjun Kapoor’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora watched his new film on Netflix.
Arjun Kapoor’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora watched his new film on Netflix.
bollywood

Sardar Ka Grandson: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi, Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor as his film releases on Netflix

  • Arjun Kapoor’s loved ones, including family members Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and girlfriend Malaika Arora rooted for him as Sardar Ka Grandson released on Netflix on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 08:44 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora cheered for him as his new film, Sardar Ka Grandson, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday. His half-sister Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share her selfie with her sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor as they watched the film at home. “Now streaming. The only family almost as mad as ours #SardarKaGrandson,” she wrote.

Malaika posted a picture as she watched Sardar Ka Grandson and added the ‘watch now’ gif. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, meanwhile, called it a ‘wholesome’ entertainer. She shared a poster of the film on Instagram Stories and wrote, “We can all do with some heartwarming, feel-good, wholesome entertainment right about now and this movie hits all those spots. Hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine. Made me miss my nani a whole lot too.”

Arjun Kapoor’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora watched Sardar Ka Grandson on the day of its release.
Arjun Kapoor’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora watched Sardar Ka Grandson on the day of its release.


Arjun’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor, shared a picture of her family watching the film and wrote on Instagram, “Whoooot whooot ! Now streaming on @netflix_in #sardarkagrandson @arjunkapoor #MyDayIsSorted.”


Sardar Ka Grandson, directed by Kaashvie Nair, also features Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari make cameo appearances in the film, which is about a man trying to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home in Lahore, after she is denied a visa to go to Pakistan herself.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares negative Covid-19 report after ‘demons’ question her credibility

Earlier, Arjun said in a statement that Sardar Ka Grandson ‘connected to (his) soul’ and said that Neena’s character was very similar to his own maternal grandmother. Addressing his director, he said, “You gave me solid material that connected to me so deeply and instantly because of the story’s uncanny similarity with my grandparents’ lives in various ways. Moreover, the character of Sardar in the film is very similar to my Nani. She was actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions and memories some mine some theirs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
janhvi kapoor arjun kapoor arjun kapoor malaika arora malaika arora khushi kapoor + 3 more

Related Stories

Sardar Ka Grandson movie review: Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in a still from the new Netflix film.
Sardar Ka Grandson movie review: Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in a still from the new Netflix film.
bollywood

Sardar Ka Grandson review: Arjun plays one-man Samjhauta Express in sloppy film

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Sardar Ka Grandson movie review: In the new Netflix film, Arjun Kapoor plays a one-man Samjhauta Express who shares a name with a Murthal dhaba. He is joined by Neena Gupta, who is wasted in more ways than one.
READ FULL STORY
Neena Gupta revealed how her husband Vivek Mehra reacted to her look in Sardar Ka Grandson.
Neena Gupta revealed how her husband Vivek Mehra reacted to her look in Sardar Ka Grandson.
bollywood

Neena recalls husband Vivek's reaction to her appearance in Sardar Ka Grandson

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta plays a 90-year-old grandmother in Sardar Ka Grandson. The actor shared her husband Vivek Mehra's reaction to her look in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.