Janhvi kapoor had travelled to the Maldives in April. (Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor shares new Maldives pic, calls it a ‘pre-committed post' in her clarification. See here

  • Janhvi Kapoor has appeared on the cover of a travel magazine. The actor shared the picture with a clarification.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 09:48 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor has been featured on the cover of a travel magazine. The actor took to Instagram and shared the cover photo, in which she is seen posing in the water.

The Roohi star wore a silver bikini and a shiny blue wrap-around. Janhvi wrote in her caption that the post was ‘pre-committed’ and assured fans that it was shot before the lockdown. "Pre committed post, and shot before lockdown. We were as safe and cautious as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe and strong," she wrote.

In April, Janhvi made a similar statement when she posted the cover of a wedding magazine. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always."

Janhvi had visited the Maldives in April. She had shared pictures and videos from her trip on social media. From dancing with her gang to working out with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi kept her fans entertained. The actor had been on the move since March. After wrapping the shoot of her movie Good Luck Jerry, she flew to the US where she spent time with her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Following the trip, Janhvi made a quick pitstop in Mumbai before she headed to the Maldives.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande shares a glimpse of her serene bedroom as she urges fans to stay indoors, see pic

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, released earlier this year. She was scheduled to resume the shoot for her upcoming movie Dostana 2. However, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had announced last month that they will be recasting the movie.

Story Saved
