IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor says 'painting days are back' after return from Maldives, shares her latest artwork
Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of her painting on Instagram.
Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of her painting on Instagram.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor says 'painting days are back' after return from Maldives, shares her latest artwork

  • Janhvi Kapoor has returned to painting. On Monday, she shared one of her works. During the coronavirus lockdown last year, she had shared similar pictures of her work.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday shared a picture of her painting. It may be recalled that during coronavirus lockdown last year too, Janhvi had shared pictures of her paintings.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of a beach scene - the setting sun and moon were seen in the frame. The sun's rays were reflected on water while clouds covered much of the dark blue sky.

A glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor's painting.
A glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor's painting.


Sharing it, she wrote: "Painting days are back." In March last year, Janhvi had shared a picture of a maze of colours and had written "state of mind" with it. In another boomerang video, viewers could see her sister Khushi Kapoor's face being painted. Written on her face was her name, Khushi.

In August that year, Janhvi had shared more pictures of her paintings. While one of them was a scenery, another was a portrait of Lord Venkateswara of Tirupati. Sharing it, Janhvi had written: "Been trying to be a painter this past week."

Late last week, Janhvi arrived from Maldives, where she had been on a vacation with her fitness instructor Namrata Purohit and other friends. Janhvi has been in and out of the country for the last two months. After wrapping up her film, Good Luck Jerry, she had flown to the US to spend time with her sister Khushi; they were first in Los Angeles and then in New York.


On her return to Mumbai, she soon left for Maldives with her close friends and shared pictures from there.

In the immediate past, Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had been holidaying in the tropical country.

Celebrities have been on the receiving end of online flak for sharing pictures from exotic locations like Maldives, Goa and other places as many Indians struggle to survive amid the second wave of Covid pandemic.

Also read: Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Chadwick Boseman remembered in In Memorium segment. Watch

Author Shobhaa De, without naming anyone, had asked those holidaying to refrain from sharing pictures. She had written: "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
janhvi kapoor coronavirus lockdown covid 19 news + 1 more

Related Stories

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor returned from her Maldives holiday.
On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor returned from her Maldives holiday.
bollywood

Janhvi shares new mag cover with clarification: 'Pics were shot before lockdown'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor shared her new pictures, dressed in a bridal attire, as she graced a magazine cover. She also said that it is important to be sensitive to the troubles the country is facing.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in white, spotted at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor, dressed in white, spotted at Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi returns from Maldives, spotted with Namrata Purohit at airport

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who had been to Maldives, returned to Mumbai. She was seen at the airport on Thursday, accompanied fitness expert Namrata Purohit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP