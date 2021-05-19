Kangana Ranaut shares negative Covid-19 report after ‘demons’ question her credibility

Kangana Ranaut shared proof of her recovery from Covid-19 after ‘demons’ suggested that she was lying. She took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to share a picture of her negative report and said that those who question her credibility ‘see the world as a projection of their interior’.

“All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.





Earlier on Tuesday, Kangana shared the news of her testing negative for Covid-19. She said that she was not offering tips on how to beat the virus as she did not want to rub ‘Covid fan clubs’ the wrong way. “Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love,” she added.

In the past, Kangana claimed that her post announcing her Covid-19 diagnosis was taken down by Instagram after being reported by the ‘Covid fan club’. She said that she is unlikely to last on the platform for ‘more than a week’, referring to her recent ban on Twitter for violation of policies.

Kangana, in the post announcing that she had tested positive for Covid-19, had called it a ‘small-time flu’. “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she had written in her post.

Also read: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife asked Anurag Kashyap ‘what have you done’ as actor kept saying dialogues despite fever

Kangana will be seen next on the big screen in AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, in which she will play former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. While the film was scheduled to hit the theatres last month, its release has been indefinitely stalled amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and a biopic on Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON