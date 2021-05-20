Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari says daughter Palak encouraged her body transformation: 'This is your career, you aren't over yet'
Shweta Tiwari talks about her body transformation.
Shweta Tiwari says daughter Palak encouraged her body transformation: 'This is your career, you aren't over yet'

Shweta Tiwari's recent pictures from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 sets have fans impressed. While she flaunts a lean and toned body, Shweta revealed how the transformation happened.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:28 AM IST

Shweta Tiwari is currently giving fitness goals with her latest pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, the television actor has revealed that after her second delivery, she had gained a lot of weight. Following the weight gain, she experienced shoulder pains, which was then diagnosed as a frozen shoulder. She was advised to take up muscle training and weight workout to heal the shoulder.

It was at that time that her daughter Palak advised her to consider hiring a good trainer. She asked Shweta to find someone who would transform her body.


"After my second delivery, I had put on a lot of weight. I was 73 at that point in time and when I got Hum Tum and Them, they wanted me to lose weight as they needed me to fit in a particular size. So I started working hard to fit in that size. During that time I realised that I have shoulder pain. I had never lifted weights in my life so I didn’t have any muscle strength. So my shoulders started paining at that time. By the time Mere Dad Ki Dulhan came, my pain escalated and converted into a frozen shoulder. There were times while shooting or while taking care of my child the pain would affect me severely," she said, speaking with Bollywood Bubble.

"They told me to start training, go for pilates and weight workout to heal my shoulder. So I started weight training and that’s when I started liking it. I started feeling strong. Then my daughter said, ‘Dude this is your business, this is your career. You are not over yet. Hire a good trainer. Go get a good trainer. Pay money baby and get yourself fit.’ Then I said, ‘Yeah you are right.’ Palak also said, ‘Don’t go to a trainer, they want you to keep training all their life. They will not make your body, go to a transformer who can transform you in like few months,'" she added. Shweta then found a good trainer who helped her get in shape.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari turns Abhinav Shukla's latest muse for a fun video on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, watch

Shweta is a mother of two children. While she has a daughter Palak from her first marriage, with Raja Chaudhary, she has a son named Reyansh from her marriage to Abhinav Kohli. She is currently participating Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which she will be seen performing numerous stunts.

Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Abhinav Kohli, who is still searching for his child in various hotels, says they are fighting in court for the kid and Shweta has gone away without informing the court.
