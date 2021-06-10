Parineeti Chopra reveals a ‘secret’ about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star Arjun Kapoor, see his reaction

Parineeti Chopra conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Wednesday, and fielded a volley of fan questions on a variety of topics, from her favourite childhood memory to the possibility of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar 2. She was also asked to reveal a ‘secret’ about her co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Sharing a collage of pictures with him, Parineeti wrote, “Bahar se brute, andar se softy (tough on the outside, softie on the inside).” Arjun reposted it on Instagram Stories and agreed with her assessment of his personality. “This is true,” he wrote, along with a number of emojis.

Arjun and Parineeti were recently seen together in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which has gained popularity after it debuted on Amazon Prime Video, after a compromised theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Parineeti also answered a question on the possibility of a sequel. Tagging Arjun, she wrote, “Baba and I are ready for Faraar 2.” She was also asked if she believes in IMDb ratings. “The rating for SAPF jumped from 1 to 6.3 after the audience watched it,” she replied.

Parineeti Chopra said that she and Arjun Kapoor are ready for a sequel to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.





Earlier this week, Parineeti shared a lengthy Instagram post about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. “Sometimes a character takes you into a surreal zone, and even you don’t realise how much you are giving and doing as an actor. It’s like sleeping - you don’t have any control; you wake up, and realise you’ve been lying asleep on a bed the past 8 hours. SANDEEP was that for me. I went into a zone for 3 months and allowed the actor in me to takeover. I was more than the roles I had done before this. I wanted to explore that. I shot the film and went to ‘sleep’. I woke up when you all watched Sandy. When I hear words like ‘awards’, ‘comeback’, it makes me emotional,” she wrote, thanking Dibakar for her ‘creatively satisfying, exhausting, but much-needed sleep’.

Parineeti will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is scheduled for a Dussehra 2022 release.

