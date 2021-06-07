Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘very unhappy’ with her work, ‘knew it was a bad film’ on many occasions
Parineeti Chopra admitted that she was not happy with some of the work she did in the last five years.
Parineeti Chopra admitted that she was not happy with some of the work she did in the last five years.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘very unhappy’ with her work, ‘knew it was a bad film’ on many occasions

  • Parineeti Chopra admitted to doing scenes that she was not convinced about and said that there were many occasions when she ‘knew it was a bad film’ while shooting.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra admitted to being ‘very unhappy’ with her work in the last five years. She said that there were times when she knew that she was part of a ‘bad film’ even while shooting for it.

This year, Parineeti has already had three releases -- The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the first came out directly on Netflix, the other two got a compromised theatrical release, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and have found a wider audience since their streaming release.

In an interview with a leading daily, Parineeti admitted to doing scenes that she was not convinced about. “Yeah, many scenes in many films in the last five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for. I was signing films half-heartedly. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors--Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train),” she said.

On being asked if she asked the director to modify a scene that she was not convinced about, Parineeti said, “Had that happened the films would have turned out to be better (laughs). There hasn't been a two-way relationship with the makers and so, there have been many occasions where I knew it was a bad film and went home unhappy.”

Also read: Karan Johar says he came up with idea for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives while going for a chautha

Parineeti made her debut with a supporting role in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She has starred in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Golmaal Again. Her next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said that her cousin Priyanka Chopra advised her to choose ‘interesting’ films instead of picking a project ‘just for the sake of it’. She added that the advice came at a point in her life when she was looking for opportunities to break her bubbly, girl-next-door image.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parineeti chopra saina sandeep aur pinky faraar the girl on the train + 2 more

Related Stories

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
bollywood

Parineeti on her 'creative arguments' with Dibakar on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra opened up about working with director Dibakar Banerjee on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor also shed light on the 'creative arguments' she had with the director.
READ FULL STORY
Parineeti Chopra has spoken about how she was treated by contractors when she was renovating her home.
Parineeti Chopra has spoken about how she was treated by contractors when she was renovating her home.
bollywood

Parineeti says contractors working on home won't listen to her as she is a woman

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:37 AM IST
  • Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has spoken about her own real life struggle with patriarchy and sexism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.