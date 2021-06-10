Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakul Preet Singh's brother roasts her for burning pancakes: 'Didi ye kya banaya aapne'
Rakul Preet Singh had a tough time making some oil-free pancakes.
Rakul Preet Singh had a tough time making some oil-free pancakes.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh's brother roasts her for burning pancakes: 'Didi ye kya banaya aapne'

  • Rakul Preet Singh tried to make some pancakes on Wednesday but things did not go as planned. Watch what she ended up with.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST

Rakul Preet Singh got roasted by her brother Aman in a new video on Wednesday. Aman shared a Reel on Instagram, showing how his sister burned a batch of pancakes.

"Thank god I said no to pancakes when @rakulpreet asked me this morning," he captioned his post. In the video, Rakul is seen in workout clothes, scraping the bottom of the pan to get the burnt pancake off it.

"Didi, ye kya banaya aapne?" Aman is heard asking her in the video. Rakul could only laugh and said that she will salvage the burnt pancakes by making something like pudding of them. "I didn't want to put too much oil so..." Rakul tells Aman in the video.

The actor's fans were left in splits at the accident. "Awesome dish didi," wrote a fan. "You brother and sister are so cute," wrote another.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says IMDb rating for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar rose from 1 to 6.3 after OTT release

Rakul often shares pictures with her brother on Instagram. On Brother's Day, she shared a photo of them as she got a piggyback ride in a pool. "Happy brothers day to my one and only crazy one @aman01offl ! Ur my madness , my entertainment, my strength and my mowgli! Love ya," she wrote.

On his birthday, Rakul posted a picture from the Maldives, writing, "Happpppiest bdayyyyy to my little monster , my non stop entertainment , my mowgli may you grow up and start listening to everything your sister says may you get her lots of gifts , may you learn how to share ur food ! Then I promise I will love you more than I already do my little crackpot ! Have the best of everything muahhhh."

Rakul was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The film was not received well by the audience or critics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakul preet singh rakul preet

Related Stories

In May, actor Rakul Preet Singh started a fundraising campaign to help Covid-19 patients in the country.
In May, actor Rakul Preet Singh started a fundraising campaign to help Covid-19 patients in the country.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh: My blood boils when I read about rape cases while we struggle with the pandemic

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Actor Rakul Preet Singh calls for people to be nicer towards each other, and emerge from the crisis with more compassion.
READ FULL STORY
Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Ajay Devgn's Mayday.(HT_PRINT)
Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Ajay Devgn's Mayday.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh is grateful to get the opportunity to pick contrasting roles

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, has an interesting mix of films in her kitty - Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy-drama Doctor G, Ajay Devgn's Mayday, Ronnie Screwvala-produced Chhatriwali and a comedy by Indra Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.