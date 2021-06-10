Rakul Preet Singh's brother roasts her for burning pancakes: 'Didi ye kya banaya aapne'

Rakul Preet Singh got roasted by her brother Aman in a new video on Wednesday. Aman shared a Reel on Instagram, showing how his sister burned a batch of pancakes.

"Thank god I said no to pancakes when @rakulpreet asked me this morning," he captioned his post. In the video, Rakul is seen in workout clothes, scraping the bottom of the pan to get the burnt pancake off it.

"Didi, ye kya banaya aapne?" Aman is heard asking her in the video. Rakul could only laugh and said that she will salvage the burnt pancakes by making something like pudding of them. "I didn't want to put too much oil so..." Rakul tells Aman in the video.

The actor's fans were left in splits at the accident. "Awesome dish didi," wrote a fan. "You brother and sister are so cute," wrote another.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra says IMDb rating for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar rose from 1 to 6.3 after OTT release

Rakul often shares pictures with her brother on Instagram. On Brother's Day, she shared a photo of them as she got a piggyback ride in a pool. "Happy brothers day to my one and only crazy one @aman01offl ! Ur my madness , my entertainment, my strength and my mowgli! Love ya," she wrote.

On his birthday, Rakul posted a picture from the Maldives, writing, "Happpppiest bdayyyyy to my little monster , my non stop entertainment , my mowgli may you grow up and start listening to everything your sister says may you get her lots of gifts , may you learn how to share ur food ! Then I promise I will love you more than I already do my little crackpot ! Have the best of everything muahhhh."

Rakul was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. The film was not received well by the audience or critics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON