Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh denies ex Madhurima Tuli’s claim that he hit her, says ‘everyone has seen her true nature’

tv

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 09:55 IST

Exes Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were constantly at loggerheads with each other inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. After being thrown out of the show for losing her cool and attacking Vishal with a frying pan, Madhurima claimed in an interview that he hit her “various times” but she always forgave him.

Vishal, after his exit from Bigg Boss 13, has categorically denied Madhurima’s allegations. In an interview with Bombay Times, he said, “If that was true, she would have said it earlier. I have never done that. Maine life mein kabhi bhi unke upar haath nahi uthaya hai (I have never raised my hand on her). Our relationship ended because she was abusive and violent.”

“If you look at her Bigg Boss journey, she has been aggressive and irritated towards everyone, especially when it came to work. There were many instances when I helped her, and she fought with me over it. Everyone has seen her true nature on TV, so what more can I say about it?” he added.

Madhurima had earlier said that though Vishal occasionally raised his hand on her, she forgave him every time as she was in love with him. She also said that she was still in love with him when she entered Bigg Boss 13 but he gave her “false hopes”.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: John Cena shares Asim Riaz’s pic, fans say ‘only a winner in life can identify the true winner’

When asked if Madhurima’s violent outburst was a result of his constant provocation, Vishal told the newspaper, “Not at all. I retaliated only when she treated me badly, insulted me or abused me. Given our past, I wasn’t ready to meet her again on the show because I knew that if Madhurima entered the house, we would have fights. She would get aggressive, hit me and, like always, I would take it quietly, which is exactly what happened.”

Vishal said that he was still in love with Madhurima when he came on Bigg Boss 13, even though he believed that she had moved on. However, there were no feelings left anymore. “I won’t call our relationship a mistake, but we were two incompatible people trying to be together. We were wrong for each other,” he said.

According to Vishal, all other contestants including Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, made a “tamasha (spectacle)” of their relationships on national television.

Follow @htshowbiz for more