Phineas and Ferb Revival: Returning cast, Disney release, teaser art and more

Phineas and Ferb is back! Well, almost. The long-awaited revival of the beloved Disney series has now been confirmed. Announcing the return of Phineas and Ferb, co-creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh shared more information during a New York Comic-Con panel discussion on Thursday. So, here's what we know so far: Phineas and Ferb Revival series is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2025

Phineas and Ferb revival: All you need to know

Povenmire and Marsh were joined onstage by Vincent Martella, who plays Phineas Flynn and David Errigo Jr., who landed the role of Ferb Fletcher in 2020. The revival series, which is set for a 2025 release on Disney+ and Disney Channel, will see the majority of original characters, including Martella and Errigo Jr, reprising their roles.

This means the returning cast will also feature Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro. Meanwhile, Povenmire and Marsh will voice Dr Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Francis Monogram, respectively.

During the Comic-Con panel, the showrunners also promised a guest cast lineup of “notable actors, musicians, athletes and more.” The entire Phineas and Ferb cast members reunited for the first time in years to share sneak peeks of the new season. The first teaser art shows the beloved characters looking exactly the same as they did during the show's initial run.

The forthcoming season of Phineas and Ferb “will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area,” said Disney, according to Variety.