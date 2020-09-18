e-paper
Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy, High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens says 'just the freaking cutest'

Ashley Tisdale announces pregnancy, High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens says ‘just the freaking cutest’

Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram to announce the happy news, along with pictures.

hollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French are all set to become parents.
Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French are all set to become parents.
         

Actor Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with her husband, musician Christopher French. She took to Instagram to share the happy news. In the first picture posted by her, he is smiling as he looks down at her baby bump. In the second photo, they are seen beaming at each other. Both were dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley’s High School Musical co-star, congratulated the couple and commented, “Just the freaking cutest.” Haylie Duff also expressed her excitement and wrote, “Been waiting for this!!! Can’t wait! Best mama & papa combo!” Kaley Cuoco commented, “Omg congratulations!!!”

Christopher also announced the news of Ashley’s pregnancy on Instagram. In the picture shared by him, he was seen standing behind her as they both gazed lovingly at her baby bump.

 
 

The couple took to Instagram stories to thank everyone for their wishes. “Hey everyone. We are so moved and filled with joy by the amazing and beautiful outpouring of love from all over the world for this little one. Thank you so much,” Christopher wrote. Ashley wrote, “Thank you for all the love + support! So overwhelming. I can’t stop smiling. I love you guys so much.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Adhyayan Suman says he is on the ‘same side’ as Kangana Ranaut, emphasises they have no relationship

Ashley and Christopher got married on September 8, 2014, after getting engaged at the top of the Empire State Building the previous year. Vanessa was one of Ashley’s bridesmaids.

Earlier this month, Ashley and Christopher celebrated their sixth anniversary. Sharing a picture from their wedding, the composer wrote, “Six years. There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically. Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones... we just keep getting closer. I really can’t imagine life without you @ashleytisdale. I love you endlessly, Happy Anniversary.”

Ashley, a former Disney star, rose to fame with a role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She also starred in the High School Musical films and Picture This.

