Adhyayan Suman says he is on the ‘same side’ as Kangana Ranaut, emphasises they have no relationship

Adhyayan Suman said that though he has not kept in touch with Kangana Ranaut after their break-up, he now found himself on the same side as her, as they both are seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sep 18, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut were in a relationship from 2008-2009.
Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut might have had a bitter break-up several years ago, but now he finds himself on the ‘same side’ as her. He said that through a twist of fate, they were both crusading for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, and found themselves on the same side on ‘humanitarian grounds’.

In an interview, Adhyayan said that he has had no relationship with Kangana in the last 12 years. However, now, they were fighting for the same thing. He also said that he respects her and that there must be a reason why she was speaking up against people in the film industry.

Talking to India TV, Adhyayan said in Hindi, “In the last 12 years, I have not followed Kangana. She is a popular and successful actor. If she has decided to come out in public and air her grievances, I am sure there is a reason for it. She does not need any publicity, I am guessing. There must be some anger or something that she has to say, which is why she is speaking up. That is completely her opinion and I respect it.”

He added, “Time and again, I say, I don’t have any relationship with Kangana. However, life has brought us to a point where we are not against each other but on the same side. If my father raised his voice for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, so did Kangana. I want to be vocal about her only when it comes to this, that we have the same voice, on humanitarian grounds.”

Adhyayan said that he opened up about his relationship with Kangana in 2016 because of an ‘emotional outburst’. However, he and his family were insulted on national television. “I was called a failure, frustrated, out of work and accused of wanting to defame a superstar,” he said.

Also read | Ronit Roy says he was once told casting junior artistes instead of him would be a better idea: ‘It was very hurtful’

Recently, Adhyayan’s interview from 2016 made headlines again for his allegations that Kangana persuaded him to try cocaine at her birthday bash in 2008. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will investigate her alleged drug links on the basis of this interview.

Adhyayan then took to Twitter to request everyone to stop ‘dragging (him) in this toxicity’ and reminded everyone that he was ‘ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out’. “My name has sprung up relating to an interview which I had given in 2016 !!!! People stop speculating and dragging me in this toxicity ! I have not filed any case against anybody ! I don’t intend to visit that dark phase of my life ! Please please I have moved on ! Let me be!” he wrote.

The follow-up tweets read, “Media channels frantically call me to talk to me please don’t call me if it is in regards to this matter I said what I had to in 2016 I have nothing else to say.. I have had a huge struggle in regards to my work a dan finally I have seen a ray of hope. If u can’t support me, please do not drag my name in this!! I was ridiculed back in 2016 for speaking out by these media channels and now Iam sorry I have nothing to say ! Regards.”

