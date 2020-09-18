Sona Mohapatra calls out Kangana Ranaut: ‘Playing the Messiah by using a tragic death is worst act of opportunism’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:18 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra has written an open letter to Kangana Ranaut in 2017, criticising her of doing a disservice to feminism by ‘washing her dirty linen in public’ during the whole Hrithik Roshan controversy. Sona was, in turn, criticised by many for trying to ‘monopolise feminism’.

Now, three years later when Kangana has been making rude comments about her colleagues on an almost daily basis, Sona thinks she had been proven right. On Friday, she spoke about the ‘misogynistic slurs’ being used by Kangana and how she had ‘smelt the problem a mile away.’

Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star ?!?Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue,justice or the flagbearer of "Hindu Cultural values". Highlights the worst side. https://t.co/J1fDXyGEr6 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 18, 2020

“The number of misogynistic slurs spilling from her mouth now makes me wonder about the ‘feminist scholars’ who had hated on me in 2017 when I’d called out Kangana.My choice of words I’m not too proud of but nevertheless had smelt the problem a mile away,”she wrote in her tweet. “Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star ?!?Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue, justice or the flagbearer of ‘Hindu Cultural values’. Highlights the worst side,” she said.

In her open letter, Sona had said that Kangana talked about her alleged affair with Hrithik when she has a movie coming up. “Dear Kangana, I have always cheered loudly, in private & in public for you. Long, long before you turned queen et all but your current run across the airwaves regurgitating personal details of your love life over & over again, washing dirty linen in public & more so as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release is in bad taste. No two ways about it. Also, it does a big dis-service to the cause of feminism & fair play,” Sona had written.

Also read | Rupal Patel defends Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: ‘It is wrong to say that it is completely backward’

Kangana has been sharing regular comments on Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar, Anurag Kashyap, the Shiv Sena, the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty. She called Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu B-grade actors but better looking than Alia or Ananya Panday. She recently called Urmila ‘a soft porn star’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more