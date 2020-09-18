Kangana Ranaut says she is never one to start fights: ‘I will quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise’

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:23 IST

From the Shiv Sena to Urmila Matondkar, Kangana Ranaut is engaged in multiple wars of words with multiple parties at the moment. However, she insists that she is never the one to start a fight. In a tweet shared on late Thursday night, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if proven wrong.

“I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,” she said.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

After Urmila told Kangana to keep check on the drug problem in her state of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana retaliated by calling her a ‘soft porn star’ who wasn’t known for her acting skills. Kangana’s comments were met with criticism by her Bollywood colleagues.

She also got in a tussle with comedian Kunal Kamra who had joked about her tweet on spirituality. When Kangana called him a ‘fool who wanted to discredit her struggle’, Kunal questioned why she required the Y-plus security from the central government.

बस एक तू ही है बहन - इकलौती मणिकर्णिका । तू ना चार पाँच को ले के चढ़ जा चीन पे।देखो कितना अंदर तक घुस आए हैं । दिखा दे उनको भी कि जब तक तू है इस देश का कोई बाल भी बाँका नहीं कर सकता। तेरे घर से एक दिन का सफ़र है बस LAC का । जा शेरनी। जय हिंद । https://t.co/PZA6EFSKQj — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 17, 2020

I am wondering how a strong women like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms...



🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/nxoyBh7YVI — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

On Thursday evening, Anurag sarcastically told Kangana to go fight for India against China if she believes herself to be ‘the one true Manikarnika’. He was responding to a tweet by Kangana in which she had called herself ‘a warrior’. Kangana said that she meant it as a metaphor. “You’re taking metaphors literally. How have you become so stupid? You were quite clever when we used to be friends,” she wrote in a tweet.

She has also been tweeting against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, called Karan Johar ‘movie mafia’, called Alia Bhatt a ‘mediocre’ actor and dubbed Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade’ actors.

