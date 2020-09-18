e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says she is never one to start fights: ‘I will quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise’

Kangana Ranaut says she is never one to start fights: ‘I will quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise’

Kangana Ranaut has tweeted that contrary to what many believe from her online presence, she is not a very ‘ladaku’ person. The actor said that she is never one to start fights with others but is always the one to finish them.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about her Twitter fights.
Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about her Twitter fights.
         

From the Shiv Sena to Urmila Matondkar, Kangana Ranaut is engaged in multiple wars of words with multiple parties at the moment. However, she insists that she is never the one to start a fight. In a tweet shared on late Thursday night, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if proven wrong.

“I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,” she said.

 

After Urmila told Kangana to keep check on the drug problem in her state of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana retaliated by calling her a ‘soft porn star’ who wasn’t known for her acting skills. Kangana’s comments were met with criticism by her Bollywood colleagues.

She also got in a tussle with comedian Kunal Kamra who had joked about her tweet on spirituality. When Kangana called him a ‘fool who wanted to discredit her struggle’, Kunal questioned why she required the Y-plus security from the central government.

 
 

On Thursday evening, Anurag sarcastically told Kangana to go fight for India against China if she believes herself to be ‘the one true Manikarnika’. He was responding to a tweet by Kangana in which she had called herself ‘a warrior’. Kangana said that she meant it as a metaphor. “You’re taking metaphors literally. How have you become so stupid? You were quite clever when we used to be friends,” she wrote in a tweet.

Also read | Rupal Patel defends Saath Nibhaana Saathiya: ‘It is wrong to say that it is completely backward’

She has also been tweeting against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, called Karan Johar ‘movie mafia’, called Alia Bhatt a ‘mediocre’ actor and dubbed Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade’ actors.

