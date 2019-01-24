Aishwarya Rai tried to stay under the radar, but with this airport look? Impossible

Aishwarya Rai’s airport style is perfectly on point. How does she get off a plane and still look flawless? It’s a question we’ve been asking ourselves since we laid eyes on Aishwarya Rai, as she arrived at Mumbai airport on Thursday. Aishwarya opted to go incognito in all-black, when she touched down in Mumbai, after a brand promotion event for Longines, a Swiss luxury watchmaker. In keeping with her sophisticated, go-getter style, the Fanney Khan actor layered a black trench coat over a pair of relaxed black trousers and then topped off the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. Aishwarya let a peek of her sleek black top slip through her coat, which was cinched at the waist.

Though Aishwarya Rai’s airport look is pure simplicity, we can’t get enough of it. From her menswear-inspired coat to those casual sneakers, her look screams both comfort and function. And don’t get us started on Aishwarya’s hairstyle and make-up. By wearing vibrant lavender eye-shadow, she gave her travel outfit a cool and sexy twist that can’t be missed. Aishwarya Rai is the master at mixing the demure with the bold, and that’s exactly what she did with her lipstick. For her lips, Aishwarya used a pop of brightest possible pink, bordering on neon. Her flirty shoulder-grazing straight hair looked glamorous too. Basically, Aishwarya’s airport look is feminine, edgy, and chic all at the same time. Maybe we can add Aishwarya Rai’s airport fashion to the list of things we can’t help but envy her for?

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 12:49 IST