Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor nail celeb mom travel style. See their best airport looks

If there’s one thing celebrity parents do a lot of in the company of their children, it’s travel. This past couple of weeks alone we’ve seen the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Mumbai airport, accompanied by their kids, Taimur Ali Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Samiera and Kiaan Kapoor, respectively. What do Aishwarya, Karisma and Kareena’s airport looks all have in common? Utterly. Impeccable. Style. With their airport style Aishwarya, Karisma and Kareena confirm that comfort is in fact key, as long as it’s in keeping with the effortlessly polished aesthetic that each of these actors have perfected.

If you’re a mother with an active child, and have had to pull together a comfortable yet chic ensemble fit for a long flight at some stage, you know the struggle is real. So take style cues from the professional globe-trotters themselves. Ready to hit the airport with your little one(s), but not sure what to wear? Read on for a round-up of the best airport outfits seen on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor, three of the most stylish celebrity moms around.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport style

Often spotted at the airport with son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena is quite a globetrotter. Kareena looks chic, yet comfortable, every time she is spotted at Mumbai airport. She can often be seen sporting classic looks with a masculine edge. The key to Kareena’s travel look is layering, as you know it can get chilly once you are on the airplane. For her, a lightweight jacket is a necessity when travelling. Kareena’s blazers and jackets are a great choice because they give you a polished look, but are totally casual when paired with jeans. Kareena Kapoor Khan proves sunglasses are a great accessory when travelling and give a basic outfit a little pizzazz. Finish off your Kareena Kapoor Khan-approved airport look with your favourite, most comfortable sneakers or flats and you are ready to fly.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s airport style

Who else can balance a handbag, sunnies, a sleek outfit, a shiny pair of loafers, an active child and still manage to stroll through the airport like a pro? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can, that’s who. When travelling with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya often gets bombarded by photographers at the airport; but her travel outfit is always paparazzi-ready. Aishwarya’s go-to airport outfit is in perfect keeping with her signature feminine style. The stylish jet-setter’s airport-cool outfits includes everything from skinny jeans, classic coat, tee and signature oversize sunglasses combos to breezy dresses, structured bags and chic flats.

Karisma Kapoor’s airport style

Going on a trip with your children? Celebrity mom Karisma Kapoor’s airport style is the perfect travel look for you. Karisma’s style at the airport is always spot on, as she manages to look both cool and stylish. Karisma never fails to look stunning, but she tops even herself with her travel looks. Not only does she look super comfortable, but she also shows how good she is at coordinating her casual clothes with her two children: Son Kiaan and daughter Samiera Kapoor. Copy Karisma Kapoor’s airport style with track pants, jeggings and jeans paired with a casual top. Throw on a cosy, yet on-trend jacket or cardigan, and leave the stilettos at home and wear some flats, sneakers of comfy heels. Finish off your look with your favourite black sunglasses or reading glasses and you are good to go.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 09:34 IST