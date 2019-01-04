Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya return home after New Year’s vacation. See new pics, video

Actors Aishwarya Rai,Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya, have returned to Mumbai after their New Year’s holiday. They were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi, who shared images and videos of them online.

The Bachchans ushered in the New Year away from their work, at a beachy destination. Abhishek had even shared an update from the holiday on his Instagram. The image showed the family posing for the camera, wearing summery outfits. He’d captioned the image, “Happy New Year.”

Aishwarya had also shared a family selfie, and in all-caps had written to her Instagram fans, “Happy New Year all. Happiness, love and light. God bless.” The picture showed Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya smiling and hugging each other.

The latest videos show the Bachchans returning home, swarmed by photographers. Aishwarya can be seen in a dark jacket and ripped jeans, while Abhishek is wearing a grey jacket and a pair of jeans. They’re both holding Aaradhya’s hands. They can be seen smiling for the cameras as they navigate through the crowd.

Aishwarya in a recent interview to Filmfare recalled the moments immediately following Abhishek’s proposal. She was on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar and was shooting the romantic number Khwaja Mere Khwaja. “We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she said.

Aishwarya and Abhishek frequently share updates from their lives on social media. Aishwarya’s Instagram following has risen to over 6 million, while Abhishek has 4.7 million followers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:19 IST