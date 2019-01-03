Aishwarya Rai recalls how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to her, and Hrithik Roshan’s reaction

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an interview recalled how her husband Abhishek Bachchan proposed to her. “Of course I recall,” Aishwarya said when asked about her engagement.

In a video snippet of an interview to Filmfare, the actor said that the moment was ‘surreal’ for her as she was on the sets of her 2008 film, Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya recalled how her director, Ashutosh Gowariker, and co-star Hrithik Roshan reacted to the news as well.

“Ashutosh is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah,’” Aishwarya said, while Duggu (Hrithik), gave her an excited thumbs up. Aishwarya remembered that the crew was filming the Khwaja Mere Khwaja scene that day and how bizarre the experience was, considering that it, too, is about a wedding. “We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she said.

Aishwarya and Abhishek made their relationship public only after announcing their engagement in 2007. They were married shortly afterwards in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai. Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked together on numerous films, such as Dhoom 2, Guru and Raavan.

These days they are frequently spotted with their daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya recently shared special New Year’s and Christmas pictures with Abhishek and Aaradhya, wishing her fans a happy holiday season.

The couple recently shared pictures from their New Year’s getaway. “Happy New Year all. Happiness, love and light. God bless,” Aishwarya captioned the image, while Abhishek offered a glimpse into their beachy holiday, captioning his picture, “Happy New Year.”

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 09:06 IST