Abhishek Bachchan shares new picture of wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya cuddling

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a lovely new picture of his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya. The picture shows the strong bond of the mother-daughter duo as they cuddle together and pose for the camera.

“Mine,” Abhishek captioned the picture. He also recently shared a picture of the whole family from their New Year’s vacation. “Happy New Year,” he had captioned a picture that showed him, Aishwarya and Aaradhya at the beach.

Aishwarya also shared a cosy picture on New Years. “Happy New Year all. Happiness, love and light. God bless,” she captioned the picture. Her Instagram page is full of pictures of her daughter, husband, her mother and more members of her family.

In a recent interview to Filmfare, Aishwarya revealed how Abhishek proposed to her on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar. “Ashutosh is like ‘you are engaged’ and I am like ‘yeah’,” Aishwarya said, while Hrithik gave her an excited thumbs up. Aishwarya said that they were filming the wedding scene from the film that day. “We’re doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre,” she said.

Aishwarya and Abhishek will soon be seen together in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaab Jamun. She was last seen in Fanney Khan while he was last seen in Manmarziyaan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 18:25 IST