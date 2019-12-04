Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurana: Best and worst dressed celebs at Glamour and Style Awards. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Adah Sharma, among others flocked to the 6th edition of the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Given the purpose of the award, celebrities put their most fashionable foot forward as they graced the red carpet looking their best, here are the celebrities who aced red carpet glamour and those whose looks fell flat. Read on:

Anushka Sharma showed up in a gorgeous white Marmar Halim gown, her neatly pushed back hair and minimal make-up made her look a complete winner for us. She also wore gold earrings by Diamantina Fine Jewels.

Alia Bhatt’s pink and black colour-blocked gown by Celia Kritharioti was a head turner, Alia once again opted for minimal make-up, and her evolving style helped her bag the Most Stylish Star (Female) Award.

Malaika Arora’s glittery ATELIER ZUHRA high-necked sheer gown was perfect. The actor looked absolutely stunning with her hair in a tight neat bun. Malaika won Diva of the Year Award, and jokingly said that her beau Arjun Kapoor is a bigger diva than her.

Ananya Panday’s outfit was a teenage version of Alia’s outfit, with a pink crop top and black leather skirt by I Love Pretty, the Student of the Year 2 actor who will be seen in Pati, Patni aur Woh next won the Emerging Face of Fashion Award.

Kiara Advani’s Pankaj and Nidhi gown was an interesting look, but we didn’t care for it much. The long feathered canary yellow gown could have been styled better.

Kriti Sanon who has been amping up the style quotient of late wore a glittery gown by current Bollywood fave designer, Yousef Al Jasmi. Her sister Nupur Sanon who is going to be making her Bollywood debut soon wore a green ruffled ensemble, while Kriti looked stunning, Nupur’s dress was quite so-so.

Diana Penty wore a pink Alina Anwar suit, and looked her usual stunning self, while Rakul Preet Singh arrived in a high-necked peach-coloured Dany Atrache gown.

Also present were Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Adah Sharma, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Sophie Choudry and Nushrat Bharucha.

And of course, how can we forget our beloved male celebrities, Ayushmann Khurana looked absoilutely dapper in an all-white suit/cape combo and won Most Stylish Star (Male) Award. Saif Ali Khan who received the Style Icon trophy looked amazing in a suit. Karan Johar who has really upped his style game of late took home the Trailblazer of Fashion Award. Varun Dhawan’s printed shirt and white cargo pant combo was bit of a dud, and too casual for the event. Rajkummar Rao also looked very stylish in his turtle-neck and blazer combo.

