e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurana: Best and worst dressed celebs at Glamour and Style Awards. Pics inside

Given the purpose of the award, celebrities put their most fashionable foot forwards as they graced the red carpet looking their best, here are the celebrities who aced red carpet glamour and those whose looks fell flat. Read on.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:10 IST
Alfea Jamal
Alfea Jamal
Given the purpose of the award, celebrities put their most fashionable foot forwards as they graced the red carpet looking their best, here are the celebrities who aced red carpet glamour and those whose looks fell flat.
Given the purpose of the award, celebrities put their most fashionable foot forwards as they graced the red carpet looking their best, here are the celebrities who aced red carpet glamour and those whose looks fell flat.(Unsplash)
         

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Adah Sharma, among others flocked to the 6th edition of the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Given the purpose of the award, celebrities put their most fashionable foot forward as they graced the red carpet looking their best, here are the celebrities who aced red carpet glamour and those whose looks fell flat. Read on:

Hindustantimes

Anushka Sharma showed up in a gorgeous white Marmar Halim gown, her neatly pushed back hair and minimal make-up made her look a complete winner for us. She also wore gold earrings by Diamantina Fine Jewels.

Hindustantimes

Alia Bhatt’s pink and black colour-blocked gown by Celia Kritharioti was a head turner, Alia once again opted for minimal make-up, and her evolving style helped her bag the Most Stylish Star (Female) Award.

Hindustantimes

Malaika Arora’s glittery ATELIER ZUHRA high-necked sheer gown was perfect. The actor looked absolutely stunning with her hair in a tight neat bun. Malaika won Diva of the Year Award, and jokingly said that her beau Arjun Kapoor is a bigger diva than her.

Hindustantimes

Ananya Panday’s outfit was a teenage version of Alia’s outfit, with a pink crop top and black leather skirt by I Love Pretty, the Student of the Year 2 actor who will be seen in Pati, Patni aur Woh next won the Emerging Face of Fashion Award.

PHOTOS: Best and worst dressed celebrities at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards

Kiara Advani’s Pankaj and Nidhi gown was an interesting look, but we didn’t care for it much. The long feathered canary yellow gown could have been styled better.

Hindustantimes

Kriti Sanon who has been amping up the style quotient of late wore a glittery gown by current Bollywood fave designer, Yousef Al Jasmi. Her sister Nupur Sanon who is going to be making her Bollywood debut soon wore a green ruffled ensemble, while Kriti looked stunning, Nupur’s dress was quite so-so.

 

Diana Penty wore a pink Alina Anwar suit, and looked her usual stunning self, while Rakul Preet Singh arrived in a high-necked peach-coloured Dany Atrache gown.

Also present were Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Adah Sharma, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Sophie Choudry and Nushrat Bharucha.

And of course, how can we forget our beloved male celebrities, Ayushmann Khurana looked absoilutely dapper in an all-white suit/cape combo and won Most Stylish Star (Male) Award. Saif Ali Khan who received the Style Icon trophy looked amazing in a suit. Karan Johar who has really upped his style game of late took home the Trailblazer of Fashion Award. Varun Dhawan’s printed shirt and white cargo pant combo was bit of a dud, and too casual for the event. Rajkummar Rao also looked very stylish in his turtle-neck and blazer combo.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends